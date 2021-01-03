Protesters vandalize Pelosi's garage door

A home in San Francisco belonging to Pelosi was vandalized with an apparent reference to lawmakers' failed efforts to provide Americans with $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks, the abc7news reported.

The graffiti was found on the garage door of Pelosi's home overnight with the phrases "$2K", "Cancel rent!" and "We want everything."

As of early Friday afternoon, the garage door was covered with black garbage bags.

The vandals also left fake blood and what appears to be a pig head outside the House Speaker's San Francisco home.

"There are a lot of unresolved issues and I don't think this is a useful way to go about it and a terrible start to this New Year," said Audrey Carlson who has lived in the Pacific Heights neighborhood for 38 years.

It's unclear if Pelosi was home at the time of the vandalism.

On the street, guards like Fred Kennerley with a private security company hired specifically to protect multiple residents in the affluent neighborhood said, "She has her own security. She has capitol police they fly all the way out here from Washington DC with her."

Kennerley says this is not the first time these attacks take place outside of Speaker Pelosi's home.

"Last time they hung the hairdryers and stuff on the trees," said Kennerley.

We contacted the San Francisco FBI office and they responded in part, "In keeping with DOJ policy, we cannot confirm or deny specific FBI activity or the existence of investigations."

San Francisco police confirmed they responded to a call reporting the vandalism at 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 1.

"Unidentified suspect(s) had painted graffiti on the garage door and left a pig's head on the sidewalk," SFPD said.

