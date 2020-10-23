Final Biden-Trump debate covers different issues

The debate covered the novel coronavirus and the federal government’s response; national security, the election and China; American families, poverty and federal relief; immigration; race in America; and climate change. The final question to each candidate was on what they would say at a 2021 inauguration to Americans who did not vote for them, Times of India reported.

Biden warns any country that interferes in US elections 'will pay a price' if he is elected

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has warned that any country that interferes in American elections “will pay a price” if he is elected in the November 3 polls, specifically referring to alleged interference by China, Russia and Iran. Biden made the remarks while responding to a question on how he would deter foreign interference in American elections during the final presidential debate with President Donald Trump at Belmont University in Nashville on Thursday night. "They will pay a price if I'm elected," Biden said. "They're interfering with American sovereignty. That's what's going on," he said when asked about US intelligence reports that Russia and Iran are trying to significantly interfere with the election.

Biden slams Trump friendship with 'thug' Kim

Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Thursday denounced President Donald Trump for befriending North Korea's "thug" leader, likening his diplomacy to working with Hitler. In a sharp clash in their final presidential debate, Biden attacked Trump's insistence that he has avoided war through his summits with Kim Jong Un. "He's talked about his good buddy, who's a thug," Biden said of the young North Korean leader.

No knockouts at Biden, Trump debate 12 days before vote

President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden traded accusations of graft and clashed on the Covid-19 pandemic Thursday but without landing a knockout blow 12 days before the election in a final debate that many saw as Trump's last big chance to change the narrative. Perhaps the most startling aspect of the debate in Nashville, Tennessee, turned out to be the relative civility compared to the disastrous first debate last month when Trump spent much of the time shouting frontrunner Biden down.

Biden: Son did nothing inappropriate in Ukraine

Joe Biden says his son did nothing inappropriate while working for a company in Ukraine and notes President Donald Trump was the one who got impeached for dealings with that country. During the final presidential debate Thursday night, Trump noted that the former vice president's son Hunter Biden drew a large salary from a Ukrainian firm. Joe Biden responded that the accusation had been investigated repeatedly and did not link him to any wrongdoing. Biden also noted that the president was impeached for attempting to pressure the president of Ukraine to find potentially damaging information on the Bidens.

Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos

After the first presidential debate was panned so widely that organizers introduced a mute button, Thursday's second and final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was far more civil. Whether because of that button or the terrible reviews especially for Trump the two interrupted each other far less frequently, even as they clashed on issues ranging from the coronavirus to crime. Trump, in particular, was on his best behavior early, especially with the moderator, whom he'd repeatedly attacked before the debate. "So far, I respect very much the way you're handling this," Trump said to NBC's Kristen Welker when she gave him time to respond to Biden at one point.

Biden says Trump 'pours fuel' on racist fires

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are clashing on race relations, as the former vice president calls the current president ``one of the most racist presidents we've had in modern history." Biden said Trump "pours fuel on every racist fire" and noted that at his last debate the president wouldn't condemn white supremacy and told an extremist group to ``stand down and stand by.'' Trump portrayed himself as a champion of Black people. Repeating his standard line that no president has done more for Black Americans than anyone other than Abraham Lincoln, Trump accused Biden and former President Barack Obama of ignoring issues of racial justice.

Trump defends separating kids from families

President Donald Trump is defending his administration's separation of immigrant children who remain away from their families following detentions along the US-Mexico border. Trump said during Thursday's debate that children are often brought across the border not by families but "by coyotes and lots of bad people." The American Civil Liberties Union told a judge this week that there were still 545 children separated from their parents from 2018.

Biden says he would push for $15 minimum wage

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he would push for a $15-per-hour minimum wage and rejects the idea that it would hurt small businesses. Biden said at Thursday's debate: "There is no evidence that when you raise the minimum wage, businesses go out of business". President Donald Trump argued that the minimum wage should be left as an issue for the states to determine. He says, "How are you helping your small businesses when you're forcing wages? What's going to happen, and what's been proven to happen, is when you do that, these small businesses fire many of their employees."

Trump argues that Nancy Pelosi is standing in the way of a coronavirus relief deal.

Trump blamed Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even as Pelosi continues to negotiate a deal with Trump's emissary, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The Republican president suggested Pelosi doesn't want to do anything that would help him. Biden asked Trump why he isn't talking to his "Republican friends'' about a deal.

ZZ/PR