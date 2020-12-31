Defense industry telecom products at cutting-edge technology

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of Defense Ministry’s Electronic and Telecommunications Production Complex on Thu., Bagheri added that Telecommunication products produced in Iran's defense industry observe requirements of international defense standards, manufactured with the world’s modern technologies.

In today’s Information Age, Islamic Republic of Iran has attained world’s high-tech defense achievements in a way that most electronic and telecommunications equipment needed in the country are manufactured by knowledge-based companies and Armed Forces, he highlighted.

The inauguration of Electronic and Telecommunications Production Complex could provide connection of country’s various combat systems on land, sea and air in an integrated manner, he said, adding, “These communications and telecommunications products will certainly promote quality of battles, commanding and controlling.”

Defense Ministry’s Electronic and Telecommunications Production Complex was inaugurated on Thu. in presence of Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

MA/IRN84168287