Iranian play "Marion" goes on stage at Moroccan festival

Organized by International Theatre Institute ITI, the 32 edition of the International University Theater Festival of Casablanca is being held online in Morocco.

Written and directed by Hamed Asgharzadeh, the second part of the Iranian play “The Group is Theatre” called “Marion” went on screen at this artistic event on 23 December on an online platform.

The performance of this group was staged online in early December 2020 at the 17th Kofar International Film Festival in Minsk, Belarus.

