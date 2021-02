TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Iranian play “Amineh” directed by Saeed Mostafaei went on stage at Tehran’s Mehrab Hall on Tuesday night.

"Amineh" is a traditional Iranian play based on a story written by Ali Shams, and narrates the story of the son of Zal Khan-Astarabadi, one of the opponents of Agha Mohammad Khan Qajar, who was arrested by the king’s soldiers.