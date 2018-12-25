  1. Politics
Rouhani in a congratulatory message to Pope Francis;

Jesus Christ promises peace, friendship, justice, freedom for everybody

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – President Rouhani sent a message of congratulations to the Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, on the birthday of Jesus Christ (PBUH) and beginning of year 2019.

Here is the full text of President Rouhani's congratulatory message to Pope Francis:

In the Name of God, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Holiness Pope Francis,

Pope of the Catholic Church,

I am delighted to congratulate the birthday of Jesus Christ (PBUH), the Prophet of friendship and peace, and the start of year 2019 to Your Holiness.

Jesus Christ (PBUH) has promised peace, friendship, justice and freedom for people from all walks of life. Today’s human being needs to take advantage of the divine teachings of prophets more than ever to stand against the hegemony of bullies and prepare the ground for establishment of comprehensive peace and justices regardless of their color and descent towards peaceful coexistence.

I hope we will witness growing welfare, empathy and peace for all people around the world by being benefited by the guidelines of religious scholars and thinkers, and collaboration among world leaders.

I wish Your Holiness health and success and everybody prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

