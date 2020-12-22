Trump supporters planning second inauguration for him

More than 60,000 people have indicated on Facebook that they plan to attend the event being billed as “Donald J. Trump 2nd Presidential Inauguration Ceremony,” The Hill reported.

“Disclaimer: We are a grassroots collection of private individuals 325,000 strong, showing our support for President Donald J. Trump. We have no affiliation with any formal organization,” says the page’s description.

Facebook has added a disclaimer to the page that states, “Joe Biden is the President-elect. He will be inaugurated as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021.”

The event is scheduled to take place at 12 p.m. EST on Jan. 20, around the time of Biden's swearing-in, and will be hosted by Ilir Chami and Evi Kokalari, who was reportedly part of Trump’s 2020 campaign and regularly appears on right-leaning news networks such as One America News Network.

Earlier, CNN reported that the US President Donald Trump has told some advisers that he will refuse to leave the White House on Inauguration Day, only to be walked down from that ledge.

President Donald Trump has turned to a fringe group of advisers peddling increasingly dubious tactics to overturn the results of the election, creating a dire situation that multiple senior officials and people close to the President say has led to new levels of uncertainty at how Trump will resist the coming end to his tenure.

