3rd round of Iran-Azerbaijan Republic trade talks held

In this round of talks, which took place after the necessary coordination by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku, representatives of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization and various sections of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy discussed the text of the preferential trade agreement.

In line with the high will of the political leaders of the two countries to develop and deepen bilateral economic relations, the initial talks were good and the parties agreed on the proposed text and relevant considerations.

The next round of talks will be held at a higher level with the aim of finalizing the text and preparing it for the signing of the relevant ministers of the two countries in the near future.

An agreement was reached to sign a preferential trade agreement and hold talks between the two countries on the sidelines of the Iranian President's visit to Baku last year to attend a non-aligned summit.

