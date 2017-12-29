Iranian, Iraqi sport ministers vow to expand coop.

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Iraq's Minister of Youth and Sports Abdul-Hussein Abtaan who is visiting Tehran joined his Iranian counterpart Soltanifar at the joint presser and voiced resolution to expand sport cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

“Currently there are good grounds for expanding cultural and sportive cooperation between the two countries [of Iran and Iraq],” said Iranian Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Masoud Soltanifar on Thursday at the joint presser on the visit of his Iraqi counterpart to Tehran at Tehran Olympic Hotel.

The two ministers sports and youth affairs both referred to huge commonalities between the two countries in areas of religion, culture, and society. They vowed to develop bilateral relations between Tehran and Baghdad in sport areas.

Also Mr. Soltanifar recounted that in the course of the one day visits to the sportive venues of Tehran and the Iranian Academy of Olympics, the two officials discussed diverse issues on how to develop sportive cooperation between Iran and Iraq.

He voiced hope that the visit made by Iraqi minister would pave the way for broadening cooperation between the two countries.

The Iraqi minister for his part voiced hope that developing cooperation between the two countries on areas of sport and the youths open the way to more development in bilateral cooperation between Iran and Iraq.

