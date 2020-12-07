Japanese, Indian, Brazilian envoys meet with Araghchi

In these meetings, Japanese Ambassador Aikawa Kazutoshi and Indian Envoy to the Islamic Republic of Iran Gaddam Dharmendra exchanged their views with Iran’s deputy foreign minister on the expansion and development of joint relations.

Also, outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Tehran Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos met and held talks with the Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi at the end of his mission in Iran and bid farewell.

The outgoing Brazilian envoy had earlier met with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday and bid farewell due to the end of his mission in Iran.

Azeredo Santos officially ended his mission as Brazil’s envoy to the Islamic Republic after four years.

