Late filmmaker hailed for key role in Iranian cinema

Speaking in a ceremony commemorating late Alemi, Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam said, "Alemi was wise, good-natured and as clear as crystal."

"I'm sorry that we lost one of the brightest people in cinema and documentaries because of Coronavirus," he added.

Veteran Iranian film scholar Akbar Alemi died of COVID-19 on Oct 13. He was 75.

Alemi was born in 1945 in Ahvaz, and was a graduate of cinema from the Dramatic Art College. He continued his studies in England and got his Ph.D. in cinema.

He has written and translated many books and was active as a jury member of several Iranian and international film and animation festivals.

He was also a member of the Academy of Persian Language and Literature.

Alemi was one of the pioneers of documentary making in the country and presented modern methods in the documentary genre.

He had also written several books on photography.

The Closing ceremony of the “Cinema Verite” will be held on December 23 attended by journalists, the selected nominees, and the judges.

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival opened in Tehran on Dec 15

The festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses are being held on the sideline of this international cinematic event.

