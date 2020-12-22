4th Annual Research Award deadline extended

According to the Public Relations of Fourth Annual Research Award of Iranian Cinema, on the basis of the previous published call, researchers were supposed to register the subject and abstract of their works on the award website until December 1st, 2020. However, due to the enthusiasm of those interested in participating in this event, this deadline was extended until January 6th, 2021.

It should be noted that researchers and those interested in the field of cinema, after submitting the subject and abstract of works until January 6th, are supposed to send their complete research work have until March 31, 2021.

It is worth mentioning that the submission of the subject and abstract is specific to the formats of "article", "dissertation", "research project", "visual research" and "research project proposal", and regarding the presentation of "analytical notes" on the topic of "the most important problem of Iranian cinema and its solution ", there is no need to send the topic and abstract.

The closing ceremony of the 4th Research Award of the Year of Iranian Cinema will be held in April 2021, with Behrooz Mahmoodi-Bakhtiari as the scientific chairman.

MA/PR