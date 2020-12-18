'Walk in EU corridors to find terrorists'

“Those who have hampered the access of innocent children to medicine are not competent to even talk about rights of animals, let alone humans,” Ali Bagheri-Kani said in a live interview with a radio station on Friday.

The remarks come as the European Union adopted a so-called human rights resolution on Thursday following the execution of Ruhollah Zam.

European countries are now complicit in murdering tens of Iranian children who failed to access medicine due to the West’s sanctions, he said.

The Europeans have gone so far as to give Swedish citizenship to a criminal who, in addition to spying, played an effective role in assassinating Iranian nuclear scientists, the official added.

Referring to the European Parliament's request to Iran to receive a special rapporteur, he said "It is not necessary to travel to Iran to observe human rights violations. It is enough to walk in the corridors of the European Parliament to see terrorists whose hands are stained with the blood of 17,000 innocent Iranian nationals.”

“Manufacturers and sellers of chemical weapons to dictator Saddam Hussein, who killed thousands of young Iranians, are still beside you, committing crimes against the Iranian people from Europe. Please look around to see the real violators of the rights of the Iranian people,” he added.

