Dec 15, 2020, 9:36 AM

Zarif strongly condemns US sanctions against Turkey

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has strongly condemned the US’ sanctions imposed on Turkey’s defense sector.

“US addiction to sanctions and contempt for international law at the full display again,” Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

Expressing support to neighboring Turkey, the diplomat added, “We strongly condemn recent US sanctions against Turkey and stand with its people and government.”

The US Treasury announced on Monday fresh sanctions that targeted Turkey's defense procurement agency, known as the Presidency of Defense Industries, and its senior officials, including its president.

The sanctions come a year and a half after Turkey acquired a Russian missile defense system, which Washington claims to be a violation of US sanctions law.

