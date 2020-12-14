US removes Sudan from state terrorism sponsors blacklist

In a Facebook post on Monday, the US Embassy in Khartoum said the decision would be formally published by the government later.

In this regard, head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, recently spoke to justify the normalization of his country's relations with the Zionist regime, and the Sudanese Foreign Minister, Omar Qamar al-Din, acknowledged that the normalization of Sudan's relations with the Zionist regime was the main condition for removing Khartoum from the US blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism.

This is while the United States accused Sudan of committing state terrorism in 1993.

