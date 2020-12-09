Iranian short film 'Chal' goes to CSFF final

Chal tells the story of life and death. The 60-minute short film is associated with the ups and downs of life that can create new challenges with compassion, natural disasters and deliberate and ill-considered actions.

The short film has previously been awarded at short film festivals in Bangladesh, Indonesia and Pakistan.

The China New Media International Short Film Festival was established in 2010 and is the only internationally recognized national short film festival in China.

The 11th edition of the event started in Shenzhen on December 7 and will go on till December 13.

