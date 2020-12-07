Trump’s lawyer hospitalized after testing positive for COVID

President Donald Trump said Sunday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the latest in Trump’s inner circle to contract the disease.

Giuliani was admitted Sunday to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, Time reported.

The 76-year-old former New York mayor has traveled extensively to battleground states in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss. On numerous occasions he has met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask.

Trump, who confirmed Giuliani’s positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, wished him a speedy recovery.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote.

Giuliani attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol on Thursday where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing.

Following the infection of Giuliani's son, who is also a member of Trump's campaign team, the American media have reported that the entire legal team of the US President may be infected with the virus.

The Donald Trump team led by Giuliani has made allegations of widespread violations in the presidential election and has filed complaints in various states. All of these complaints have been dismissed in various states.

MA/PR