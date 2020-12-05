Iran, Congo discuss expansion of bilateral relations

The new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Shariati, met and held talks with the Minister of Industry of the Democratic Republic of Congo Julien Paluku on Saturday.

Iranian envoy further wrote in a tweet that both sides discussed the expansion of bilateral ties in the field of industry during the meeting.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran presented a copy of his credentials to the Foreign Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Jean-Claude Gakosso on December 1.

FA/FNA 13990915000597