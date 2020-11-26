Biden's Cabinet likely to get US mired in more wars

On Tuesday, Biden announced his selection of Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as the national security adviser, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, and Alejandro Mayorkas to lead the Department of Homeland Security, Sputnik News reported.

Biden's picks are all Obama-era officials with whom the former vice president has worked side by side and who supported the foreign policies of then-president Barack Obama and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, including intervention in Libya, a controversial approach to Syria, the drawn-out withdrawal from Iraq, and others.

Biden has repeatedly vowed to end US involvement in "forever wars" like those in Iraq and Afghanistan. However, experts say his first cabinet picks make clear he may fall into the trap of igniting the very types of wars he has discredited.

Everett argued that the poor handling of the US exit from Iraq during the Obama administration led to even more chaos than the initial occupation and insurgency.

In addition, Blinken looked certain to further cement his lifelong support for the Zionist regime, making it highly unlikely to regain the confidence of the Palestinians, which incumbent President Donald Trump totally forfeited, Everett observed.

Finally, apart from backing the arming of extremists in Syria, Blinken has also supported the Iraq war, the intervention in Libya, and the Saudi aggression in Yemen.

FA/PR