Nov 22, 2020, 5:38 PM

FODASUN holds webinar on Avicenna's philosophy in West

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – The Foundation of Dialogue and Solidarity of United Nations held a webinar on "The Study of Ibn Sina's Philosophy in the West" on Thursday, November 19.

According to the public relations of FODASUN, the webinar was held in collaboration with the Faculty of Theology and Islamic Studies of Tehran University on the occasion of World Philosophy Day.

In this webinar, Professor Dimitri Gotas, Professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies at Yale University, and Dr. Nadia Maftouni, Professor of Islamic Philosophy, Faculty of Theology and Islamic Studies, University of Tehran, spoke about different aspects of Ibn Sina's philosophy.

This webinar, which was held in Zoom application and was broadcast live on Aparat website, was well received by a considerable number of professors and students of philosophy.

The video of this program can be viewed and downloaded via this Link.

