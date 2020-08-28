Foreign students' visas to be issued in Sep.: SAO

The Head of Students Affairs Organization announced on Wednesday that the beginning of the academic year for foreign undergraduate students in Iran is scheduled to be in November 2020.

The universities can apply for student visas for these ungraduated students in September 2020, he said.

According to a statement released by SAO, visas for new masters and Ph.D. students will be issued from September 6, 2020.

Foreign students, those who have left Iran since the outbreak of the coronavirus and their visas have not expired yet as well the students whose visas have been expired when they were in their home country, they do not need to extend their student visa until 1 October, at the discretion of the university where they study; Therefore they can enter Iran through borders, however, they must take necessary measures to extend their visas, the statement said.

The statement also stressed that all decisions are enforceable based on new instructions by National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention HQ in this regard.

