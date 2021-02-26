Ghadir Freeway, product of natl. will in enemy's economic war

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of this giant freeway project on Friday, Major General Hossein Salami in a message expressed his appreciation to the functionaries at Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters in designing, constructing and opening this important and strategic freeway project and reiterated that launch of this significant freeway is the product of approach, management, Jihadi and revolutionary spirit in response to the demands of people in the country.

Implementation of this giant project showed that despite the economic war and sanctions imposed against the country, these pressures were completely doomed to failure, he added.

Major General Salami stated that Iran's East-West and West-South transit was provided by Ghadir Freeway and noted that the freeway was part of revival of the Silk Road.

Reducing traffic load, facilitating and reducing passenger movement time, improving road safety and reducing traffic accident, reducing fuel consumption and air pollution in the metropolises of Tehran and Karaj and environmental problems as well as strengthening passive defense bases "in 14 provinces of the country are of the salient achievement of this important project, he continued.

It should be noted that Ghadir Freeway with a length of 158 km was put into operation in Qazvin, Markazi, Alborz, and Tehran provinces in the presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani through video conference.

