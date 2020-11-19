Rouhani inaugurates 13 transportation projects

President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday inaugurated hundreds of kilometres of roads in southern and central Iran.

Rouhani ordered the beginning of the first and second parts of the 63-kilometre-long East Bypass of Isfahan, 97 kilometres from the Southern Coastal Highway Corridor in Hormozgan, the second lane of the 24-km Southern Bypass of Kerman, and 10 airport projects in Isfahan, Tabriz, Mashhad, Shahroud and Gorgan via video conference.

Over 3.14 trillion tomans of credit have been spent on these projects.

Governor-General of Hormuzgan Province Fereydoun Hemmati said that 97 kilometres of road were inaugurated today in the provincial city of Jask, and 171 more kilometres are under construction in five projects.

In another online ceremony, President Rouhani inaugurated a 63-kilometre freeway in Isfahan province, central Iran. The plan will reduce pollution and accidents, and eases traffic.

The Government has worked out different projects all over the country in line with guidelines of the Supreme Leader called "Surge in Production" for the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020).

ZZ/President.ir/ IRN84115930