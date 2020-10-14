‘Khatemeh’ goes to Herat Intl. Women's Film Festival

The documentary, made by Zarei brothers – Mehdi and Hadi – is about an Afghan teenage girl who lives in Shiraz, Iran, and reluctantly gets married to her late sister’s husband under the pressure of her family.

Khatemeh has already been displayed in Italy, the US, Leipzig, Florence, Prague, and Cinema Verite.

The Iranian documentary received the Special Mention of the Jury in the Human Rights Feature Movie section of Life After Oil International Film Festival in Italy in September.

The Herat International Women’s Film Festival (HIWFF) is an iconic and the most prestigious Women’s Film Festival in the region.

This year's edition of the event will be held on November 28-30.

