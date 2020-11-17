  1. Politics
Role of “Moallem” in fight against terrorism, "unforgettable"

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – Adviser to the Leader of Islamic Revolution said that key and effective role of the deceased Syria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem in the fight against Takfiri terrorism is ‘unforgettable’.

In a message on Monday, Ali Larijani expressed his condolences over the passing of Syria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem.

The full text of his message of condolence is read as follows,

I was deeply saddened to hear the death of Syria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem.

His effective and influential role in the fight against Takfiri terrorism and promotion of security of the region is ‘unforgettable.

I offer my heartfelt condolences to Syrian government and nation over his death and pray the God Almighty to bestow patience and forbearance for all survivors.  

Walid al-Moallem, 79, passed away early on Monday as reported by Syrian media outlets.

