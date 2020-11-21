Devil’s advocate literally melting down after hair dye drama

The Foreign Ministry added that attempts by “devil’s advocate” Rudy Giuliani to defend anti-Iran terrorism have failed and the personal attorney to US President Donald Trump “is melting down, literally,” shortly after images of the American figure showing sweat darkened by what appears to be his hair dye running down his face during a presser were widely ridiculed.

"Probably American public is surprised seeing Giuliani defending a lying, terrorist tyrant in exchange for big $$," Foreign Ministry wrote in a tweet on Late Friday.

"Not news to Iranians," it added.

Referring to members of the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group, it said, "For years he's been a devil advocate, pocketing $$ by whitewashing despicable crimes of terrorists."

"He's melting down, literally!," Foreign Ministry added.

The MKO terror group has cultivated close ties with Giuliani, among other close allies of Trump. The former New York City mayor has been among the guest speakers of the terrorist outfit’s events in Europe, where he took the podium to speak against the Islamic establishment in Iran.

Giuliani reportedly helped get the MKO off America’s terror list in exchange for a big sum of money.

Giuliani on Thursday held a chaotic press conference, during which he touted claims, as he was sweating profusely, that Trump’s votes had been “stolen” in the recent presidential election and that Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s win against Trump was fraudulent.

However, what grabbed headlines were not his election-related claims. The viewers and media were instead drawn to his agitated performance, featuring what appeared to be rivulets of hair dye flowing down his face.

The images Giuliani quickly went viral, stirring ridicule and jokes among the Democrats, social media users and media outlets worldwide.

