Iran rejects possibility of 'renegotiations' over JCPOA

Speaking in his weekly press briefing on Monday, Khatibzadeh answered reporters' questions on a variety of topics.

JCPOA can not be negotiated again

Referring to the remarks of one of Biden's advisers and setting conditions for Iran in relation to the JCPOA, Khatibzadeh said, "What his advisor said about the JCPOA is not a criterion for us."

"What Iran has stated is that the JCPOA has been the result of long-standing talks between Iran and the five permanent members of the Security Council and Germany," he added, " saying, "It is a joint comprehensive plan of action mandated by a United Nations resolution."

Stating that these words are a sign of simplicity that this signed agreement can be negotiated again, he said.

"The United States has violated Resolution 2231 and has withdrawn from the JCPOA, causing great damage to the Iranian people. Therefore, the United States must respond," Khatibzadeh said.

The message of US election to regional countries

Referring to the Iranian Foreign Minister's remarks, he said, "The US election has an important message for the region. Iran extends its hand to its neighbors for dialog to resolve differences."

Earlier, Mohammad Javad Zarif had said, "Betting on outsiders to provide security is never a good gamble. We extend our hand to our neighbors for dialog to resolve differences. Only together can we build a better future for all."

No call from Biden's team

Answering the question of whether the American team had any call with Iran before or after Joe Biden's victory, he said, "No, basically, we will not be in contact with anyone outside of the issues completely related to the JCPOA, especially since the government has not yet taken office."

"We have to see what the United States will do about the JCPOA. These are important actions, not words, analyzes and speculations," he added.

