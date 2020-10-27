US must be held accountable for damages to Iran: Rabiei

Referring to the Islamic Unity Week, Ali Rabiei said, "Unity is doubly important at the regional level, which means that we, as the inhabitants of this vast geography of Islam, must recognize each other's legitimate security concerns."

"In this sense, Islamic Unity Week should be an opportunity to reflect on the issue of peace in the neighborhood and the region," he added.

"We have always talked of the divisive influence of extra-regional powers in the region, but it should be noted that closing the way for the infiltration of the belligerent and divisive powers among the Islamic Ummah will not be possible only with the slogan of unity," he noted.

"We must also establish mechanisms for resolving neighborly disputes at the level of regional relations," Rabiei said, adding, "Empowerment of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the region can be one of these mechanisms that will strengthen the unity of the Islamic Ummah in the region and the world."

Regarding the issue that if Biden wins the US elections and the US returns to the JCPOA whether Iran accept all the agreements, he said, "Our conditions for the full fulfillment of our obligations in the JCPOA are clear. We did not leave the JCPOA when Trump left. The reduction in Iran's commitment has been in response to the ban on returning to the JCPOA."

"Since the beginning, we declared that returning to commitments is reversible," he added, stressing, "It does not matter to us who becomes the next president of the United States and decides to return to the JCPOA. We welcome any president who makes such a decision."

"It is necessary for the United States to be ready to respond to the damages it has inflicted on the Iranian people since its withdrawal from the JCPOA. The United States must be prepared to make further commitments to prevent a recurrence of such sabotage."

