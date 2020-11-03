Air Force war game wraps up by achieving all goals

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi told reporters that the main stage of the drill, codenamed Fada’eeyan-e Harim-e Velayat 9 (The Devotees of the Velayat Sanctuary 9), has ended while all predetermined plans and goals have been achieved with high precision and authority of pilots and commanders.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Major General said all the missions have been carried out successfully.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi visiting the war game's area on Tuesday (Mahmoud Rahimi / Mehr News Agency)

Young pilots and commanders demonstrated their readiness and high morale and proved that they are always prepared to conduct operations, he said.

The message of the drill, he continued, is that all Iranian forces are always ready to defend the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and Iran’s territory, adding that the forces are prepared to counter any form of threat.

“Today, the arrogant American regime is the biggest threat to freedom across the world,” he said, adding, “If American leaders commit miscalculation, resisting against them will be conducted with all might.”

Military aircraft dropping bombs during the drill on Tuesday (Mahmoud Rahimi / Mehr News Agency)

The main stage of the drill kicked off on Monday in Isfahan province. The two-day military exercise included a broad range of fighter jets, bombers, transport aircraft, tanker aircraft, interceptors, reconnaissance planes, and drones.

Various types of homegrown UAVs equipped with smart long-range bombs, ammunition with pinpoint accuracy, and radar jammers flew in the war game. The drill also involved modern warfare tactics to practice countering emerging threats.

