Iran principled policy unity of Shi'a, Sunni

Iranian Ambassador in Minsk, Saeed Yari met and held talks with mufti Abu Bakr Shabanovich, chairman of Belarus Muslims.

This meeting was held on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and Islamic unity week (commemorated by Sunni and Shia Muslims).

In the meeting, the two sides emphasized on the unity of Shiites and Sunnis to condemn the recent offensive remarks of the French government to Holy Prophet of Muslims.

Stating that Islam is a religion of brotherhood and kindness, Yari underlined, “In this regard, the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to the principle of strengthening the unity of Shiites and Sunnis in the Islamic world.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he considered the issue of Palestine as the most important issue in the Islamic world and strongly condemned normalization of relations between some Islamic countries and the Zionist regime.

Calling Islam the religion of rationality and kindness, the Mufti of the Muslims of Belarus, for his part, emphasized on the unity between Shiites and Sunnis and deplored the recent insults to the holy Prophet Mohamad (PBUH).

