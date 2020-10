In a tweet on Thursday, he wrote, “We strongly condemn today's terrorist attack in #Nice. This escalating vicious cycle—hate speech, provocations & violence—must be replaced by reason & sanity.”

“We should recognize that radicalism only breeds more radicalism, and peace cannot be achieved with ugly provocations,” he added.

An attacker with a knife killed three people and wounded several others at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday.

