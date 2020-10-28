Muslims must sever ties with Paris if France not apologize

“Global arrogance has not had good relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, because Western countries have always been opposed to Islam, especially the countries that have more ties with the Zionists”, said Ayatollah Mohsen Mojtahed Shabestari, while speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

“In this regard, France has the most and deepest relations with the Zionists among European countries,” he said and added, “Western countries sometimes reveal their opposition and hostility to Islam, that the latest example of which was the insult of the French magazine Charlie Hebdo to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

Stressing that the root of such issues can be traced to anti-Islamism of the Zionist Regime, he said, “The French government has a wide connection with the Zionists Regime, who seize any opportunity to weaken the Islam status in international level.”

“If the French government does not apologize, then the Islamic Republic of Iran should limit its diplomatic relations with this government,” he said and added, “Next, both Muslims and the Islamic Republic of Iran must sever economic ties with France.”

According to Shabestari, if Muslims stop reacting to the French government's offensive moves, these anti-Islamists will find a space for further insults to Muslim sanctities.

