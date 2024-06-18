Get to know presidential election candidate, Ghalibaf /4

Born on 23 August 1961 in Torghabeh, Ghalibaf has dedicated decades to serving the Islamic Republic in various roles. He is a veteran and commander of the Iran-Iraq war, a former police chief, and a former Tehran mayor.

Since 2020, he has held the position of parliament speaker. He was elected speaker again in the 12 round of the Iranian parliament.

Ghalibaf also served as the commander of the air force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the mayor of Tehran, and the chief of police before.

He ran for president in 2005, 2013, and 2017, when he withdrew in favor of the late president Ebrahim Raeisi.

Iran will hold presidential elections on June 28, following the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raeisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash in May.

The election’s winner will replace Ebrahim Raisi, who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash in Iran’s northwestern mountainous region on May 19.

