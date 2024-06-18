Get to know presidential candidate Ghazizadeh Hashemi /5

Born in 1971 in Fariman, Ghazizadeh Hashemi entered the 8th parliament in 2008 as a representative of Mashhad and Kalat constituency and also participated in the 9th, 10th, and 11th legislatures until 2021.

He has a distinguished career in politics and medicine. He has served as a representative of Mashhad and Kalat in four terms of the Parliament and was an ENT surgeon before entering politics.

In 2021, he was appointed vice president of Iran and head of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, a government body that looks after the welfare of veterans and families of martyrs.

In the same year, he participated in the presidential election and, with slightly more than a million votes, finished fourth among the candidates before backing the candidacy of Ebrahim Raeisi.

Iran will hold presidential elections on June 28, following the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raeisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash in May.

The election’s winner will replace Ebrahim Raisi, who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash in Iran’s northwestern mountainous region on May 19.

MNA/