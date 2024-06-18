Chamanian named Iran U17 football team coach

He will lead Iran at the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers, where the Persians have been drawn in Group A along with Jordan, Syria, Hong Kong, China and DPR Korea.

The 61-yewar-old coach has previously worked as head coach of Iran U17 and U20 teams.

“First, we have to prepare for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers because I think that Iran have been drawn in a tough group,” Chamanian said.

“We have to pave the way our young talented players to join the national team, that’s why I am here. I think the Asian tournament like this provides an excellent opportunity for the players to show their capabilities,” he added.

MNA