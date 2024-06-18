Quake in Iran's Kashmar kills four, injures over 120

The local authorities in Khorasan Razavi Province in northeast Iran said on Tuesday that a 5 earthquake on the scale of Richter hit Kashmar Country at 1:24 PM on Tuesday.

The local authorities told national TV that rescue and search team were dispatched to the region immediately after the quake, adding that out of the 120 people injured people 35 were transferred to hospital to receive treatment for the injuries they sustained in the quake.

The authorities said that quake damaged mostly dilapidated buildings.

The governor of Kashamar said that two of the dead lost their lives when they were fleeing the quake while the two others were trapped under the rubble.

KI