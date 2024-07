In the message, Bagheri voiced hope that the Islamic Ummah would witness the end of war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip through strengthening unity and solidarity.

In his messages to the foreign ministers of Islamic countries, Bagheri Kani considered Eid al-Adha as a valuable opportunity to strengthen solidarity among Islamic countries, reminding them of their responsibility to realize justice and peace in the world.

