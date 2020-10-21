Pressure on Iran to continue regardless of election outcome

“No matter who will be the next president, the US’ maximum pressure policy on Iran will continue,” Elliott Abrams said in an interview with London-based Saudi newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat.

While claiming that Donald Trump's "defeat" in the upcoming election is "the last hope for the Iranians" to end the US pressure campaign, he said, Washington is preparing for a new sanctions package against Tehran in the current month.

Pointing to the possible scenarios for the US presidential election’s outcome, Abrams said that some in Iran think that if Trump loses, the sanctions and the US pressure campaign on them will end as if it were written down, but this is a false belief and will never happen.

“We have a wide range of sanctions. These sanctions will remain in place until we see Iran change its behavior, now whoever the next president wants to be."

The US official, like the president, claimed that if Trump wins the election again, the Iranians would move quickly to sign a new deal on the nuclear program "because they can no longer withstand such pressure for the next four years."

Abrams also denied any contact with Tehran, saying that Iranian officials have no real desire to talk.

