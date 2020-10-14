Presence of foreign forces aggravate regional problems

He made the remarks in a phone talk with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday while conferring on international and regional developments as well as bilateral ties.

Zarif further congratulated the reappointment of Motegi as the Japanese Foreign Minister and expressed hope that Japan’s role in stabilizing the region will continue in the future.

He condemned US illegal sanctions that prevent the return of Iran’s resources in Japan and called it a crime against humanity to prevent the purchase of medicine and food for the Iranian people.

“We expect the Japanese government, within the framework of the general commitment of countries to implement Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2231, to prevent this illegal US action,” he added.

He also appreciated Japan’s support in the fight against COVID-19 and hoped that both countries expand bilateral relations.

Referring to JCPOA, he underlined, “It is very significant that we make every effort to ensure that the other parties fulfill their obligations under the agreement."

Iranian FM emphasized the active and constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in creating peace and stability in the region and noted that the presence of foreign forces complicates and aggravates the problems in the region.

Motegi further stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in the fight against coronavirus and the delivery of medical equipment using Iranian financial resources and said that Japan will continue its effort to bring stability to the Middle East.

“Japan has always supported the Nuclear Deal and will the same in the future,” he added.

