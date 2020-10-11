  1. Culture
Iranian envoy highlights impact of Hafez on Dutch poets

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Iran's Ambassador to Austria and Slovakia Abbas Bagherpour highlighted the influence of the Iranian classical poet, Hafez Shirazi, on German and Austrian poet.

"We commemorate Day of Hafez Shirazi, world-famous Persian poet & mystic," he tweeted. 

"#Goethe who wrote West–Eastern Divan, being inspired by Hafez enigmatic ghazals, is owed to #Hammer_Purgstall of Austria for the first German translation of complete Divan of Hafez," he added.

This year October 11 is honored as Hafez Day in Iran to commemorate Shams al-Din Mohammad Hafez-e Shirazi, better known as 'Hafez', the 14th-century lyric poet of Persian classical literature.

Hafez is regarded as the most influential Persian poets of all time. It can be said that he is one of the most beloved poets among Persians. 

His poems have been translated into different languages and his art of poetry has been appreciated by many knowledgeable figures.

