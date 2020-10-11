Iran marks National Day of Hafez Shirazi

SHIRAZ, Oct. 11 (MNA) – October 12th is considered a significant cultural event for Iranians to commemorate the great Persian poet and mystic Hafez Shirazi who is highly revered by famous writers and scholars all across the world.

The mausoleum of Hafez Shirazi commonly known as Hafezieh is located in Shiraz, Fars Province. Every Year, a number of Iranian scholars, poets, and literati gather in his mausoleum to mark National Day of Hafez. This year, however, the tourist hotspot has been left empty due to the outbreak of the coronavirus around the world.