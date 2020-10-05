Persian language Autumn course begins in Turkmenistan

The opening ceremony of the Persian language Autumn course was held at the Cultural Center of Iran in Turkmenistan.

In this ceremony, Iran’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gholam Abbas Arbab Khales hailed the role of the Persian language in human cultural development throughout history and noted that today, the rich poems of Iranian poets such as Hafez, Saadi, and Ferdowsi inspire the great thinkers of the world.

He went on to say that Iran and Turkmenistan as two neighboring countries must know each other's language in order to be able to develop good relations in all fields, specifically in cultural ones.

Also, Iran’s cultural attaché in Turkmenistan, Reza Khaaniyan referred to the Turkmen President’s emphasis over establishing cultural ties between neighboring countries and added, “The Persian language courses are one of the major activities of Iran’s cultural department in Turkmenistan.”

Refereeing to the fact that Iran and Turkmenistan share many historical commonalities, he said, “In this regard, we are trying to establish more cultural cooperation between the two neighboring countries.”

