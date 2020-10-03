MFA pursuing assassination case of top general Soleimani

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its deep regret over the claims raised by some media outlets on the performance of Headquarters to Follow Up Assassination of General Soleimani at the ministry.

The text of the statement is read as follows,

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the face of unfair and politically-motivated criticism, has adopted the policy of maximum appeasement as always with the aim of observing interests of the country and does not intend to go into the details of extensive and multilayered measures that are well known to the relevant authorities. It is regrettable that some officials want to induce issue the other way round about the significant silence of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the case.

However, considering the unjust and inaccurate statements made regarding follow-up of the assassination case of General Qassem Soleimani and the relevant headquarters, it seems necessary to present the following points to enlighten public opinion and awareness of honorable people of the country:

Surprisingly, the allegations made by a few media outlets against the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they question the ministry in cases already described in the same writings as positive achievements of the ministry at the international level.

A Headquarters has been set up at the Iranian Foreign Ministry which is tasked with fulfilling domestic and foreign coordination in following up the various aspects of assassination former IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani in international level as well as general diplomacy measures with relation to the personality aspect of Martyr Soleimani with special emphasis on the sublime characteristics of this great and esteemed martyr.

In addition to following up the case by a Headquarters set up at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it is obvious that other institutions of the country have also set up similar headquarters, each of which has been responsible for following up the case separately within the framework of its inherent duties.

The Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that this ministry, based on its inherent duties, has always had the issue of General Soleimani's martyrdom on the agenda, and in this regard, it welcomes any constructive criticism and effective interaction with the media and institutions of the country. At the same time, it recommends that foreign policy issues should not be the subject to the irrelevant factional issues due to their sensitivity and direct connection with national interests.

Former IRGC Quds Force Commander Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) were assassinated by US terrorist forces at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020.

