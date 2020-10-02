Drug ring smashed in Khorasan Razavi by intelligence forces

Following intelligence activities, the forces of the Intelligence Ministry in the province busted the major drug ring in the holy city of Mashhad on Thursday.

A number of narcotics smugglers, including two foreign nationals, were arrested in the operation.

The security forces seized 8 kilograms of illicit drugs, mainly heroin.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

The country is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

