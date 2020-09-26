Trump administration happy to play role of rogue disrupter

In response to Mehr News Agency about the US new sanctions on Iran despite UN disagreement, Sarah Leah Whitson, American lawyer and former director of the Middle East and North Africa division of Human Rights Watch, said, “The UNSC has made clear it does not support America's now unilateral sanctions, but this administration is happy to play the role of rogue disrupter.”

Meanwhile, in answering a question about EU’s cunctation to do real support of JCPOA and Iran’s economy, Whitson said, “The EU often knows that America’s policies are bad for global peace and security, not just in Iran but in other places, like Israel. Sadly, they rarely have the backbone to do anything about it besides issue bleeps of protest.”

Interview by Hamid Bayati