Trump more brutal than Saddam: Spokesman

Some political elites at various levels do not believe that today Trump is more violent than Saddam, however, he has this feature as he endangers the lives and health of Iranians, said Rabiei in his note on the occasion of Sacred Defense Week.

If Saddam wanted to seize Khuzestan and Khorramshahr, and even in his own words, at least Arvand Rud from Iranians, today Trump is targeting the defeat of the national identity of Iranian society by fragmenting and downsizing Iran, he added.

In those days, Saddam's regime tore up the 1975 Algiers Agreement in front of the cameras, and today, with the same thinking, the Trump regime did the same with JCPOA, Rabiei continued.

He highlighted that in those days, the Saddam's regime threatened to destroy Iranian cities and villages, and today the Trump regime threatens to destroy Iranian cultural and civilizational centers.

In those days, Saddam bombarded Iranian people with rockets and bombs, and today, Trump has targeted the health, lives, and livelihood of Iranian people by economic sanctions, he said.

