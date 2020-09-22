Erdogan calls for diplomacy to resolve Iran's nuclear program

Speaking at the 75th UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday, held through videoconference, Erdogan said that dialogue and diplomacy should resolve issues related to Iran's nuclear program under international law, with all parties abiding a 2015 international agreement.

“We need to start reviewing the structure of the UN Security Council and start comprehensive reforms immediately. When the coronavirus global pandemic emerged in the early days, we saw a landscape where countries were left to fend for themselves. In this way, the legitimacy of the theory of "the world is bigger than five countries" was proved which I have been insisting on for years," he stated.

Turning to the coronavirus, COVID-19, he said, “It does not matter in which country the coronavirus vaccine is produced, it is important that it be used for the benefit of all humanity.”

He pointed to Iran’s Nuclear Program, JCPOA, and said that the issue of Iran’s nuclear program must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with international law.

"We support solving issues regarding Iran's nuclear program by taking international law into consideration and through dialogue and diplomacy," Erdogan underlined.

"I repeat our call for all parties to abide by their responsibilities under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which provides serious contributions to regional and global security," he said.

