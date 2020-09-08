Iran-Turkey talks play crucial role in solving regional issue

Speaking in the 6th Meeting of Turkey-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council on Tue. through video conference, he emphasized that organizing this high-profile meeting is one of the signs of friendship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Turkey.

As hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran, significant decisions have so far been adopted in the Council.

Turning to the latest organizing of this meeting in Turkish capital Ankara in 2018, the Turkish president added, “This year’s meeting is held through video conference due to the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, which is merely an important sign of the determination of the two countries in broadening bilateral talks.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Erdogan pointed to the outbreak of the coronavirus global pandemic and added, “Countries in the world can overcome the disease with their solidarity, unity, and amity.”

He expressed hope that Iran and Turkey will gain more power in the post-corona period more than ever and stated, “The decisions that will be taken in today’s meeting will accelerate the process of relations between the two countries.”

He emphasized that ministers of the two countries will burden a heavy responsibility in implementing the agreements and decisions taken in this meeting.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, for his part, said that Iranian and Turkish borders have always been considered as borders of peace and friendship.

Addressing his Turkish counterpart, Rouhani added, “As t great regional powers, the two countries of Iran and Turkey have always been exposed to the animosities and enmities and there is no way but to strengthen their amicable ties to foil these conspiracies.”

