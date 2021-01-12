Tehran military court pursuing Ukrainian plane case: Envoy

The Islamic Republic of Iran has sent the draft of the final technical report of the Ukrainian plane crash to Ukraine and other relevant countries before the designated and renewable period in the Chicago Convention, and it is waiting for their opinion, the Ambassador of Iran to Ukraine wrote in his Twitter account.

Ukraine's demands have also been met in recent days in the second round of talks in Tehran, although they were not within the framework of Iran's international obligations, Moradi added.

The Iranian envoy to Kyiv noted that the case is being pursued in the Tehran Military Court, saying that the relevant authorities have promised that the results of the investigation will be sent to court soon and that the accused will be met with justice.

Moradi also reminded that the fair settlement of the PS752 case and the provision of the rights of the innocent victims of the accident and their bereaved families will be achieved not through interviews and harsh political statements, but through negotiation and adherence of all to international rules.

On January 8, 2019, the Kyiv-bound UIA Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board, mostly Iranian and Canadian citizens. Iran said the plane was hit by an anti-aircraft missile due to human error.

RHM/FNA13991023000582