Nicaraguans fans of Iranian movies

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – The Nicaraguan amb. in Tehran Issac Lenin Brawoujin, in his meeting with Farabi Cinema Foundation director Alireza Tabesh, talked about his people's interest in watching Iranian films.

In this meeting, Ambassador Brawoujin emphasized on strengthening and expanding culture and cinema between the two countries.

He said that Nicaraguans are interested in Iranian films and like to know more about Iranian culture and art.

"We hope that by developing cooperation between the two countries' cinema centers and television networks, Iranian culture and art will be introduced to the people of Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Honduras," he added.

Tabesh who introduced the structure and specialized cinematic institutions of Iran to the envoy during the meeting, for his turn, underscored the significance of boosting mutual cinematic and cultural cooperation.

Back in early September, the Nicaraguan ambassador met and held talks with the Director of the National Museum of Iran Jebreil Noukandeh, where he expressed hope that joint cultural projects could lead to strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

